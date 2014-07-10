ATHENS, July 10 Greece raised 1.5 billion euros
from the issue of a three-year bond on Thursday with a yield of
3.5 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Athens said it received orders worth 3 billion euros. It had
been expected to raise between 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros
but faced lacklustre demand following concerns about the health
of a parent company of Portugal's largest bank.
"The government expresses its satisfaction that once again
international investors showed their confidence in the Greek
economy," the finance ministry said in a statement. "This way,
the effort to create a full yield curve continues."
