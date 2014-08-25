ATHENS Aug 25 Greece plans to reopen its recent
three- and five-year bond issues in the next two weeks to top
them up by up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion), accepting
T-bills as payment instead of cash, a senior government source
told Reuters on Monday.
"There is a plan to reopen these issues in the next couple
of weeks. Payment will be in outstanding T-bills instead of
cash," the government official said on condition of anonymity.
Athens wants to increase liquidity in this part of its yield
curve, which can help to tighten bid-offer spreads, the official
added.
Greece has a stock of about 15 billion euros of outstanding
T-bills and refinances them on a monthly basis.
The country broke a four-year exile from bond markets
earlier this year with a five-year bond issue in April and a
subsequent three-year issue in July, raising a combined 4.5
billion euros from foreign investors.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)