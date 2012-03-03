GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
ATHENS, March 3 The chief negotiator for private sector holders of Greek bonds expressed confidence on Saturday that a bond swap deal which is a key part of Greece's bailout programme will be completed successfully next week.
"We can sense in our discussions with investors that momentum is building," Charles Dallara, managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), told Antenna television.
"I'm quite optimistic that the participation levels will be quite high," he said, but he declined to predict a figure.
Bondholders have until March 8 to sign up to the agreement under which they will exchange their existing Greek government bonds for new paper in a swap deal that will see the nominal value of their holdings cut by 53.5 percent.
Greece has said it is not obliged to go through with the arrangement unless it gets 90 percent participation. If participation is below 90 percent but above 75 percent, it would consult with public sector creditors.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City is threatened by an "affordability crisis" because rising housing prices have significantly outpaced wage growth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.