US STOCKS-Wall St mints fresh record highs, boosted by Wal-Mart
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON, March 6 A disorderly default in Greece would likely necessitate outside support for Spain and Italy to stop the threat of contagion, and could cause more than 1 trillion euros of damage to the euro zone, a group of bondholders warned.
"There are some very important and damaging ramifications that would result from a disorderly default on Greek government debt," a document from the Institute of International Finance said. "It is difficult to add all these contingent liabilities up with any degree of precision, although it is hard to see how they would not exceed 1 trillion euros."
The document was obtained by Reuters from a market source. It was dated Feb. 18 and marked "IIF Staff Note: Confidential".
The IIF wants bondholders to sign up for a bond swap deal by a deadline on Thursday, aimed at saving Greece more than 100 billion euros and putting the country on a more stable footing. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Mike Peacock)
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co has fired four mid-level executives and stripped them of bonuses and stock awards as a result of an investigation into improper sales practices in its retail bank, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday that he expects the IMF to provide "frank and candid" analysis of exchange rate policies, a Treasury spokesperson said.