CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start as oil prices fall
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.
ATHENS, March 8 Greece has seen a strong takeup of its bond swap offer to private investors, a government official said on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline for accepting the deal, a key element in an 130 billion euro international rescue package.
"The pace of responses to the bond offer is good, the percentage of bondholders tendering voluntarily is very high," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
"It is going well, we are optimistic," he said but declined to say what percentage of the 206 billion euros in outstanding government bonds had been tendered in the offer so far. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.