* Volumes low on first day of trading for new Greek bonds

* Greece among the highest yielding sovereigns in the world

* Yields reflect high default risk

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 12 Investors shied away from new, post-swap, Greek bonds on their first trading day on Monday, as some of the highest yields in the government debt universe were not enough to offset fears of another default or a euro zone break-up.

Greece successfully concluded a bond swap last week, under which private sector creditors agreed to exchange their Greek bonds for new ones worth much less.

Investors demanded yields of between roughly 14 and 19 percent to buy the new bonds. Unusually, yields on the paper maturing earlier were higher than on longer-term debt. This inversion can indicate investors fear a default.

Despite the high prospective returns, traders said the amount of paper changing hands was minute. Analysts said the investors in Greece had switched their focus to elections due in April or early May and were in wait-and-see mode.

The signals coming from politicians before and after the polls will be key to gauging how likely it is that recession-ravaged Greece leaves the euro zone to regain economic competitiveness and devalue its still high level of debt.

"Every politician right now in Greece ... (will try) to win votes," said Athanasios Ladopoulos, partner and senior fund manager at Swiss Investment Managers, a hedge fund. "Do you think anybody will go out and openly say that ... austerity has to be continued? No."

"All those (comments) will create more volatility. The opportunity (to buy Greek bonds) will be after the elections or when they (politicians) start preaching too loudly just before the elections."

The 2023 bond was bid with a yield of 18.9 percent, while investors demanded a 13.9 percent yield to buy the 2042 bond. Bid/ask spreads were around 1 percentage point, indicating a wide gulf between buyers and sellers and highlighting the low volume that often characterises trade in distressed debt.

Ladopoulos said he expected to see the yields above 20 percent in the near future.

BETWEEN BELIZE AND PAKISTAN

Exotix, a brokerage firm specialised in distressed debt, said Greece was the third highest yielding country in the world behind Cyprus in first place and the central American state of Belize.

Debt issued by countries that rating agencies view as "highly speculative", such as Pakistan, Iraq or Venezuela yielded less than the new Greek bonds.

Fears that the private sector may remain behind Greece's public creditors in the queue for repayment after the European Central Bank refused to participate in the debt swap may also keep investors from buying the new bonds for now, analysts said.

"The private sector's slice of the cake is now quite low. That means that if they want to do another debt restructuring only through the private sector they will just have to wipe you out," said Exotix economist Gabriel Sterne.

He said the prices of the new Greek bonds already factored in a lot of risks surrounding Greece and he expected demand from hedge funds to gradually pick up. Most eager to sell would probably be non-Greek banks, whose Greek bond holdings have damaged their reputation and hurt their market access in the past year.

Traders said "technicalities" were also keeping trading subdued. For instance, with no prices available yet for credit default swap contracts to insure the new bonds against default, investors were not sure how much it would cost to hedge their investment.

"It's too early, the dust needs to settle," one trader said. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)