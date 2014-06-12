BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The order book for Alpha Bank's new three-year senior issue is approaching 2bn according to a lead manager.
The issuer is planning to raise a 500m issue and price guidance has been revised to 3.625% area, plus/minus 0.125%, the tight end of the 3.75% area initial price thoughts.
Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca are marketing the transaction which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.