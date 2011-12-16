ATHENS Dec 16 The new bonds Greece will
issue as part of its debt swap plan will have enhanced credit
status, newspaper Kathimerini reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with talks between the debt-laden country and its
private lenders.
Euro zone financial ministry officials agreed late on
Wednesday that the new bonds will have the same status as a
30-billion euro loan which Greece stands to get from the euro
zone's rescue fund EFSF, Kathimerini reported.
This will make the new bonds safer for investors, thus
reducing the net-present-value loss they will incur on their
Greek bonds to about 54 percent, according to the report.
Under a debt-cut deal agreed by EU leaders in October,
Greece plans to exchange its old, 206-billion euro debt to
private bondholders by half, to about 100 billion euros. Greece
has said it plans to offer bondholders about 70 billion euros in
new bonds and 30 billion euros in cash.
A Greek finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday
he was optimistic that talks with bankers can be concluded in
the next few weeks.
Talks between Greece and its lenders are set to continue in
Paris on Friday.
