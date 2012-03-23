ATHENS, March 23 Greece on Friday said it had
extended to April 4 a deadline for private creditors to swap
foreign-law Greek government bonds they hold for new securities
as part of a debt restructuring, confirming an earlier
IFR-Reuters report.
"The Hellenic Republic decided to extend until 9:00 p.m.
(C.E.T.) April 4 the expiration deadline for holders of each
series of its bonds issued under laws other than Greek law and
of bonds issued by state enterprises and guaranteed by the
Republic," the finance ministry said.
Holders of about 20 billion euros in foreign-law and state
enterprise bonds, or 69 percent of a total face value of 28.3
billion euros, had already accepted Greece's offer on March 9
and holdouts had been given until March 23 to decide.
Greece's bond swap known as private sector involvement (PSI)
is meant to reduce its debt mountain.
On March 12 Athens swapped a nominal amount of 177 billion
euros of government paper issued under domestic law for new
securities, inflicting real losses of about 74 percent on
private sector bondholders.
The exchange of foreign law bonds with new securities is set
to be settled on April 11.
