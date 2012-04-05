ATHENS, April 5 Greece extended for a second
time on Thursday a deadline for remaining bondholders to accept
a debt swap, giving authorities more breathing space to
formulate a response to investors who have refused to sign up
for the landmark deal.
Greece said it would settle on April 11 the exchange of
20.27 billion euros of debt, equivalent to the 72 percent of
bonds issued under foreign law and state enterprise notes signed
up for the swap offer.
Remaining holdouts would be given until April 20 to join in,
the government said, extending a deadline that had already been
moved back once to April 4.
Greece has said it cannot afford to fully pay holdouts and
that the swap deal domestic-law bondholders were forced to
accept last month is the best available offer.
The government is left with three options to confront those
bondholders still resisting - continue to service the bonds,
default and trigger litigation or come up with a new offer while
ensuring fair treatment for those that accepted the swap.
Authorities have not decided on a course of action, but none
of the outcomes would cause the broader bond swap deal - agreed
last month with private sector creditors and a prerequisite for
keeping the country solvent - to unravel.
Bondholder meetings were held on March 27-29 on 36 bond
issues to vote on that offer. Seven of them representing a face
value of 2.45 billion euros were adjourned. Their deadline of
April 18 was also extended to April 20.
Greece completed the bulk of its bond exchange on March 12,
swapping a nominal amount of 177 billion euros ($235 billion) of
domestic-law government paper for new securities, inflicting
real losses of about 74 percent on private-sector bondholders.
On Thursday about 50 retail bondholders gathered outside the
Bank of Greece, the country's central bank, protesting for not
being excluded from the writedown.
Known as private sector involvement, the swap was hailed as
a success by Athens, allowing it to procure bailout funds from
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund and
avert bankruptcy. The exchange triggered credit default swaps.
The outcome for those who do not participate will likely set
an important precedent in what is Western Europe's first
sovereign debt restructuring in decades.
