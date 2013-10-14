ATHENS Oct 14 Greece plans to roll over about
4.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in March next year to partly
plug a funding shortfall, its finance minister told a Greek
newspaper on Monday.
"We are thinking of rolling over the bonds issued by the
finance ministry in exchange for preferred shares from banks,
about 4.5 billion euros. This means covering a big part of the
funding gap," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told
Naftemporiki financial daily in an interview.
Under its latest bailout programme, Athens will be financed
until the second half of 2014, when it hopes to tap the bond
markets, from which it has been excluded since 2010.
The IMF and Greece estimate that the country faces a funding
gap of nearly 11 billion euros for 2014-15.