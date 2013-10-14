* Stournaras says Athens to roll over bonds issued to
support banks in 2009
* Rollover, worth 4.5 billion euros, would help plug 2014
funding gap
* Stournaras says euro central banks should also help
By George Georgiopoulos and Martin Santa
ATHENS/LUXEMBOURG, Oct 14 The European Central
Bank cannot roll over Greek bonds as this goes against a ban on
financing governments, a senior ECB policymaker said on Monday,
dashing Athens' hopes it will help plug a funding gap next year
through such a move.
Athens will be financed by bailout loans until the second
half of 2014, when it hopes to tap bond markets again. It then
faces a funding gap of nearly 11 billion euros for 2014-15, the
International Monetary Fund and Athens estimate.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Monday that
Greece planned to roll over debt next year to narrow the funding
shortfall. He said that euro zone central banks had promised to
roll over Greek bonds and that if they did not they should make
up the difference by other means.
But ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen ruled out the
idea, which is banned under the ECB's statutes.
"We must find a way to close this financing gap and there is
absolutely no way that it can be done in a way of rollover bond
or whatsoever which results in monetary financing," Asmussen
told reporters in Luxembourg.
"This is not possible for the ECB and not for the whole euro
system."
In the latest in a series of options Greek officials have
floated as ways to cover the shortfall, Stournaras said Athens
planned to roll over about 4.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) of
debt due next March.
Greece's international lenders have agreed they could give
the country further debt relief if it meets fiscal targets this
year, likely in the form of lower financing costs or extended
repayment times for its loans.
But none of the options Athens has so far come up with for
squaring the funding circle have gained much traction abroad.
The European Commission puts Greece's funding gap at 3.8
billion euros in 2014, while the IMF estimates it will be 4.4
billion euros.
CENTRAL BANKS 'OBLIGED TO HELP'
Cut off from bond markets since 2010 after its debt crisis
exploded, Greece has been kept afloat by 240 billion euros in
rescue loans from the European Union and IMF.
Asked whether Greek bonds held by euro zone central banks
should also be rolled over to help cover the post-bailout
funding gap, Stournaras was quoted as saying this was part of a
November 2012 agreement.
"Greece will ask for debt relief based on the decision by
the Eurogroup (in November) and there are many ways this can be
done," he told financial daily Naftemporiki in an interview.
"There are Greek bonds held by central banks, which had said
they would roll them over but up to now have not done so," he
said. "If they do not want to implement this because they
consider it monetary financing, they must find equivalent
measures".
The ECB and other euro zone central banks hold a nominal 19
billion euros of Greek bonds, of which 10 billion matures in
2014.
Greece's creditors - mainly the EU and the IMF - have agreed
to look into the bloc's 17 national central banks replacing some
of the Greek bonds they hold with new Greek paper as the debt
matures.
This measure, called the "rollover of ANFA holdings", might
spare Greece from having to redeem 3.7 billion euros of debt in
2013-2014 and 1.9 billion euros in 2015-2016.
As well as Asmussen rejecting this idea on Monday, the ECB
has said before that it would not roll over the Greek bonds it
acquired through the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).
But Stournaras said the euro zone's central banks need to
come to the rescue one way or another.
"This is an obligation on their part, which they must stick
to... We have up to now stuck to our promises. They must abide
by theirs."