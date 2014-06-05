(Adds background, details)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Greece's fourth largest lender Alpha
Bank is preparing to sell the country's third bank bond since
the country defaulted on its debts, in a move that will help
cement the recovery of one of the eurozone's most troubled
jurisdictions.
The Greek lender, rated Caa1/CCC+/B-, has hired Citigroup,
HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca to conduct an investor roadshow
from June 10 to discuss a potential euro senior unsecured bond.
The announcement comes hot on the heals of the ECB meeting,
at which a series of measures were announced, including new
funds for banks, in an effort to boost the eurozone economy and
fight low inflation
The impact on the market was immediate, with the cost of
insuring unsecured bank debt as measured by the iTraxx Senior
Financials index falling to 70.5bp, its lowest generic level
since May 2008.
Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece, both rated
Caa1/CCC/B-, have issued senior unsecured bonds this year,
respectively keeping to the relative safety of the three and
five-year parts of the curve.
Piraeus's 500m three-year issue attracted over 3bn of
demand and came at a yield of 5.125%. It is now bid at 3.599%.
Meanwhile, NBG's 750m five-year bond priced at a yield of 4.50%
but has since widened to 4.642% despite garnering more than
2.25bn of demand at the time (levels taken from Tradeweb).
The successful fundraisings, as well as Greece's first
syndicated sovereign issue since it defaulted on its debts, have
helped boost sentiment, although junk ratings and memories of
the sovereign debt restructuring have kept some investors at
bay.
Alpha, 69.9% owned by the Greek bank bailout fund, reported
a loss of 94.1m for the first quarter of 2014, broadly in line
with analysts' estimates.
The bank issued 1.2bn of new equity in March in order to
buy back 940m of preferred shares from the government and cover
a 262m capital shortfall revealed in a stress test carried out
by the central bank earlier that month.
Alpha said it repaid 1.5bn in ECB funding in the first
quarter, leaving its total at 15.7bn, or 18% of its assets, as
the deleveraging of its loan portfolio and a recent capital
boost more than offset a drop in deposits.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)