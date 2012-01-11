ATHENS Jan 11 Charles Dallara, the head
of a group representing private-sector banks, will hold talks in
Athens on Thursday with Greek government officials on a
voluntary swap of privately held Greek bonds, a spokesman for
Dallara's organisation said.
"He will be in Athens on Thursday and will meet with
government officials," the spokesman said.
Banking and official sources have said Greece and its
private creditors are nearing a deal in the talks, aimed at
halving Athen's debt load and avoiding default, but pressure is
building on them to reach an agreement.
Institute of International Finance head Dallara and BNP
Paribas senior adviser Jean Lemierre are leading the
negotiations on behalf of the private sector creditors.
Athens needs to conclude the deal and secure funding from
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to be
able to redeem 14.5 billion euros of maturing bonds on March 20.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)