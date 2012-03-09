BRIEF-Identiv enters into loan, security agreements
* Identiv- on Feb 8, entered into loan, security agreements with east West Bank,Venture Lending & Leasing VII, Inc.,Venture Lending & Leasing VIII, Inc
ATHENS, March 9 Greece said on Friday that 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal.
In a statement following closure of the offer late on Thursday, the finance ministry said 172 billion euros in total had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings.
It said it had informed its international partners that it intends to enforce the collective action clauses on any holders of the outstanding 177 billion euros of bonds regulated under Greek law who had not accepted the offer.
The deadline for acceptance of the offer for bonds governed by international law and for state-guaranteed bonds issued by public companies has been extended to March 23.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)
* Identiv- on Feb 8, entered into loan, security agreements with east West Bank,Venture Lending & Leasing VII, Inc.,Venture Lending & Leasing VIII, Inc
* Canadian dollar at $1.3042, or 76.68 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 6 at C$1.3025 * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches its highest since Feb. 3 at 1.751 percent TORONTO, Feb 14 The Canadian dollar strengthened to set a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser pressured the greenback. Gains fo
* Dollar edges lower after Flynn resigns over Russian contacts * Yellen to testify to Congress on Tuesday, Wednesday * Greenback trims losses as PPI posts biggest rise in over 4 years * French election concerns continue to plague euro (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) NEW YORK, Feb 14 The dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday as investors reined in any expectations for a March rise in U.S. interest rates and U.S. President Donal