By Alex Chambers
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Greece has extended the deadline
for foreign law bondholders to swap notes for a second time,
giving investors until April 4 to sign up to PSI, a source said.
On March 9, Greece said that 69% of these bondholders had
agreed to participate and extended the deadline until this
evening at 2100 CET. Therefore, only EUR9bn nominal of Greek
bonds are not participating in the PSI but the sovereign has
taken a hard line against these without explicitly stating that
it will default.
The PSI would see investors swap their paper for a range of
instruments worth nominally 53.5%.
Greece could continue to extend the deadline with the real
day of reckoning not until May 15.
"The real deadline is May 15 - that's judgement day as it's
the maturity of the holdouts' bond of choice," said the source.
On May 15 Greece has a EUR450m floating rate note that
matures. Its price has consistently held up above 80% of par,
more than double most old Greek bond prices.
However, under the terms of the original offer a series of
meetings to approve the amendments of all 35 foreign law bond
issues were scheduled for next week at the London offices of
Cleary Gottlieb, the law firm advising Greece. A final
settlement date of April 11 had been set as well.
Holdouts from the PSI are targeting several lines of bonds,
including small issues by state-owned Hellenic Railways maturing
this year.
Any non-payment of the foreign law bonds would then spark a
cross-default and provoke further actions by holders of larger
issues, such as the EUR5.6bn 2016s. The latter have doubled in
price since the first deadline on March 8, to 58 cents in the
euro.
