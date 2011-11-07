* 9-month profit down 1.5 pct at 21.8 mln euros

* Revenues drop 25 pct to 35 mln euros

ATHENS Nov 7 Profits at Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and futures markets, fell 1.5 percent in the first nine months of the year, it reported on Monday, hit by weaker trading volumes and a sharp fall in share prices.

Net earnings fell to 21.8 million euros ($30 million) as group revenue shrank 25 percent to 35 million as the country's debt crisis continued to weigh on trading activity.

Average daily trading value shrank 37 percent to 96 million euros compared with the same period last year. The Greek stock market's capitalisation fell 46 percent to 31.3 billion euros, also affecting fee income.

Cost-cutting was not enough to offset the revenue decline, with operating expenses down by 8 percent.

Hellenic Exchanges shares closed up 0.3 percent at 3.3 euros on Monday, before the earnings release. They are down 30.5 percent in the year to date, outperforming the broader market's 46.9 percent decline.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)