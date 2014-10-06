ATHENS Oct 6 Greece plans to issue a seven-year
and 10-year bond as well as a Treasury bill of over 26 weeks,
the government's draft 2015 budget projected on Monday.
Athens also confirmed it expects to report a budget surplus
excluding interest payments of 2.9 percent of GDP next year,
just shy of the 3 percent target set under the country's
240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
The budget also predicted Greece's economy would grow 2.9
percent next year, in line with the bailout target.
Athens is hoping it can exit its 240-billion-euro bailout
package at the end of the year, over a year ahead of its
scheduled end in early 2016, in a bid to rally austerity-weary
Greeks and secure the fragile coalition government's survival.
Unemployment is expected to fall to 22.5 percent in 2015
from 24.5 percent this year, while debt is expected to fall to
168 percent of GDP from 175 percent this year, the draft budget
said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)