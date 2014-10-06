* GDP to grow 0.6 pct in 2014, 2.9 pct in 2015
* Budget includes promised cuts to crisis-era taxes
* Primary budget surplus at 2 pct this year, above target
By Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Oct 6 Greece's government unveiled its
2015 budget on Monday, promising a second year of growth and tax
breaks aimed at easing austerity imposed after the country sank
into its deepest post-war economic crisis.
The budget largely confirmed targets for growth and a budget
surplus before interest payments set under Greece's 240 billion
euro ($300 billion) EU/IMF bailout, and said Athens planned more
bond sales after a successful return to debt markets this year.
"The country is entering into a long period of sustainable
growth and primary budget surpluses," Deputy Finance Minister
Christos Staikouras told reporters. "This is the result of
unprecedented sacrifices by Greek households and businesses."
After nearly five years on EU/IMF aid that has come at the
price of painful austerity measures, Greece has made progress in
getting its finances back on track and its battered economy has
begun to stabilize. The forecast of a 0.2 percent fiscal deficit
for 2015 meant Monday's budget was the closest to a balanced
budget presented by Athens in over three decades.
But investors fear Greece is on track for a new political
crisis when lawmakers elect a new president in spring next year,
which could trigger snap polls if Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
fails to get opposition support for his candidate. Parliament,
by law, must be dissolved if it cannot elect a president.
Athens last month announced it was hoping to ditch its
bailout package at the end of the year, more than a year ahead
of its scheduled end in early 2016. Samaras is gambling that
pulling the plug on the unpopular programme will help him secure
the support of anti-bailout lawmakers in the presidential vote.
As part of the government's effort to rally austerity-hit
Greeks and lawmakers before that vote, the budget includes
previously announced cuts to taxes introduced at the peak of the
crisis - including a 30 percent cut to both a tax on heating oil
and a special "solidarity" tax. A lowered 13 percent rate for
value-added tax at restaurants will be maintained.
That elicited little cheer on the streets of Athens, where
four years of pay and spending cuts have slashed incomes by over
30 percent and sent unemployment over 27 percent.
"It doesn't make a difference to us. We are desperate. They
always promise they'll fix things and they never do," said
Constantinos Georgiou, 40, who works with the country's armed
forces and is due to benefit from the budget pledge to gradually
raise salaries for the uniformed services after a court ruling.
"I can hardly make ends meet."
The radical leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party, which
opinion polls show would win if elections were held now, accused
Samaras of handing out inconsequential tax breaks, calling them
"beads and mirrors" to appease taxpayers.
ON TARGET
Emboldened by two successful forays into debt markets this
year after a four-year hiatus, Athens said it would issue a
seven-year and a 10-year bond as well as a Treasury bill of over
26 weeks next year.
It also confirmed Athens expects to report a budget surplus
excluding interest payments of 2.9 percent of GDP next year,
just shy of the 3 percent target set under the bailout. It is
expected to top forecasts to stand at 2 percent this year.
The budget also predicted Greece's economy would grow in
line with bailout forecasts at 2.9 percent next year and 0.6
percent this year. Debt is seen falling to a lower-than-expected
168 percent of GDP from 175 percent this year.
Greece topped its fiscal targets and posted a budget surplus
in 2013, a year ahead of schedule, paving the way for some form
of additional debt relief from its euro zone lenders. Talks on
further debt relief will start later this year, after EU/IMF
inspectors visiting Athens conclude what is likely to be their
last joint review of the country's finances and reforms.
But jitters about Greece's ability to finance itself and
avoid snap elections have added to an air of malaise around the
government, which has just a four-seat parliamentary majority
and relies on the support of the weak Socialist PASOK party.
In a bid to quash speculation of snap elections, Samaras has
called a confidence vote this week, which he is likely to win
without any trouble.
(1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro)
