ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's cash deficit widened 18.6 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of the year, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The Bank of Greece said the central government's cash deficit -- the net balance of the state budget including movements in public debt management accounts -- rose to 18.605 billion euros ($25.51 billion) from 15.676 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The deficit in the primary budget balance, which excludes debt-servicing costs, widened to 4.26 billion euros in January-August from 4.20 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said, based on provisional data.

($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)