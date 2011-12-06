ATHENS Dec 7 Greece's new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, secured enough parliamentary votes early on Wednesday to pass a 2012 budget packed with deeply unpopular austerity measures.

The majority of lawmakers from Greece's two major parties and their far-right coalition partners backed the budget, a key condition for unlocking funds from a second EU/IMF bailout agreed in October worth an additional 130 billion euros.

The 2012 budget is designed to cut the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP from a projected 9 percent this year and to generate a primary surplus. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris)