ATHENS, June 12 Greece's budget deficit in the first five months of the year widened 4.5 percent to 10.88 billion euros from 10.42 billion in the same period a year earlier, hurt by lower tax revenues in a contracting economy, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The deficit was narrower than the government's 12.89 billion euro projection for the five-month period, the ministry said.

The data refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. The data does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's fiscal performance. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)