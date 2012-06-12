BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 12 Greece's budget deficit in the first five months of the year widened 4.5 percent to 10.88 billion euros from 10.42 billion in the same period a year earlier, hurt by lower tax revenues in a contracting economy, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The deficit was narrower than the government's 12.89 billion euro projection for the five-month period, the ministry said.
The data refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. The data does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's fiscal performance. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.