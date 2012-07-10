ATHENS, July 10 Greece's budget deficit narrowed
by 6.2 percent in the first half of the year, helped by spending
cuts, but tax revenues fell short of the country's fiscal
targets, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The budget gap narrowed to 12.31 billion euros ($15.1
billion) from 13.13 billion in the same period last year. But
the country's deep recession caused net government revenue to
stagnate at 21.8 billion euros, 987 million euros lower than an
interim target set out under the country's bailout plan, the
ministry added.
The data refers to the central government budget deficit,
which excludes local authorities and social security spending.
The data does not coincide with the general government budget
gap, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's fiscal
performance.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)