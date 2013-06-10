BRIEF-CEB delivered a conditional notice of redemption
* Delivered a conditional notice of redemption with respect to $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due 2023 - SEC filing
ATHENS, June 10 Greece said on Monday its budget deficit at central government level shrank in the first five months of the year, remaining on track to meet fiscal targets under the country's international bailout.
The reading, which excludes the budgets of local authorities and social security organisations, narrowed to 1.0 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told reporters. That compares to an interim target for a primary deficit of 4.2 billion euros.
* Kuroda wants to make BOJ bond buying policy more sustainable
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc