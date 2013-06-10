ATHENS, June 10 Greece said on Monday its budget deficit at central government level shrank in the first five months of the year, remaining on track to meet fiscal targets under the country's international bailout.

The reading, which excludes the budgets of local authorities and social security organisations, narrowed to 1.0 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told reporters. That compares to an interim target for a primary deficit of 4.2 billion euros.