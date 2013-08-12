ATHENS Aug 12 Greece's central government had a primary budget surplus of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) between January and July, easily beating its fiscal target for the period, the country's deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

The reading, which excludes interest payments and the budgets of local government and social security funds, was better than an interim target for a deficit of 3.1 billion euros for the period, Staikouras said.