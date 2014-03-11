ATHENS, March 11 Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus, before interest payments, of 2.1 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in the first two months of the year, compared to a surplus of 487 million euros in the same period last year, deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.

This is far above an interim target for a surplus in Jan-Feb of 1.047 billion euros. The figure excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration.