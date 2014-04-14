ATHENS, April 14 Greece's 2013 budget outcome
data are in line with previous government estimates, according
to preliminary official figures released on Monday by the
country's statistics agency ELSTAT.
The country's general government budget deficit, as
calculated under European ESA 95 accounting rules, stood at
23.109 billion euros ($32.1 billion), or 12.7 percent of gross
domestic product, ELSTAT said. This is broadly in line with a
previous government estimate for a 12.6 percent gap.
Excluding support for the country's banks, the deficit came
in at 3.837 billion euros, or 2.1 percent of GDP, ELSTAT said.
The government's comparable target, as set out in its 2014
budget document, is a deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP.
