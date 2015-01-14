Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
ATHENS Jan 14 Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.92 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in 2014, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, falling short of the government's projection.
Greece was aiming at a central government primary budget surplus of 4.9 billion euros in its latest budget.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Athens's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.
Athens has targeted a general government primary budget surplus of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.8514 euro) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.