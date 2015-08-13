ATHENS Aug 13 Greece's central government
recorded a primary budget surplus of 3.53 billion euros ($3.93
billion) in the first seven months of the year, beating a target
due to a sharp fall in spending, finance ministry data showed on
Thursday.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of
social security organisations and local administrations and is
different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders
but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's finances.
The government had targeted a primary budget surplus of 2.98
billion euros for the seven-month period, data showed.
Tax revenues came in at 26.7 billion euros, below a target
of 30.8 billion euros. Public spending stood at 27.7 billion
euros, 4.4 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped
country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations.
($1 = 0.8992 euros)
