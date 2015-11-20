ATHENS Nov 20 Greece's final 2016 budget plan
projects a milder contraction than previously forecast with the
economy expected to shrink by 0.7 percent next year.
The budget, submitted to parliament on Friday, maintained a
primary surplus target of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product
in 2016 and projected privatisation revenues of 1.9 billion
euros, lower than a 3.7 billion euro target under its bailout.
The leftwing government expects to tap bond markets in the
second half of 2016, the budget plan said.
Public debt is projected to reach 187.8 percent of GDP in
2016 from 180.2 percent this year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris; Writing
by George Georgiopoulos)