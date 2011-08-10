ATHENS Aug 10 Greece's central government deficit widened by 25 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2011 but came in below a revised interim target, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The January-July budget gap grew to 15.513 billion euros from 12.45 billion euros in the same period last year, according to finance ministry figures.

The budget gap was narrower than a revised indicative target of 16.48 billion euro target for the first seven months of the year under a new medium-target, the ministry statement said.

The finance ministry did not state what its original target for the period was.

The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending and does not coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Daniel Flynn)