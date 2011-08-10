ATHENS Aug 10 Greece's central government
deficit widened by 25 percent year-on-year in the first seven
months of 2011 but came in below a revised interim target, the
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The January-July budget gap grew to 15.513 billion euros
from 12.45 billion euros in the same period last year, according
to finance ministry figures.
The budget gap was narrower than a revised indicative target
of 16.48 billion euro target for the first seven months of the
year under a new medium-target, the ministry statement said.
The finance ministry did not state what its original target
for the period was.
The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes
local authorities and social security spending and does not
coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark
for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme.
