ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece's central government
recorded a primary budget surplus of 3.8 billion euros in the
first eight months of the year, beating its target as it cut
spending, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of
social security organisations and local administrations and is
different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders
but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's finances.
The government had targeted a primary budget surplus - which
excludes debt-servicing costs - of 3.2 billion euros for the
eight-month period, data showed.
Tax revenues came in at 28.7 billion euros, below a target
of 32.8 billion euros. Public spending stood at 31.9 billion
euros, 3.8 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped
country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations.
