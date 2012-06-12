ATHENS, June 11 Greece's budget deficit widened
in the first five months of 2012 compared to the same period
last year as a deep economic recession hurt revenues while
spending grew year-on-year, the country's finance ministry said
on Tuesday.
The central government deficit widened 4.5 percent
year-on-year to 10.88 billion euros ($13.6 billion) but turned
out smaller than the government's 12.89 billion euro projection
for the five-month period.
Debt-laden Greece is scrambling to meet fiscal targets set
by its international lenders under a bailout plan so that it can
continue to receive EU/IMF funding and avoid default.
Supporters and opponents of Greece's international bailout
are virtually neck and neck going into a June 17 election that
may decide the country's future in the euro zone.
Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the radical left SYRIZA party
has said he wants to scrap the 130 billion euro bailout and
renegotiate the tough conditions demanded by international
lenders.
Greece's battered economy is expected to shrink by 5.0-5.3
percent in 2012, its fifth consecutive year of recession, based
on recent forecasts by the Bank of Greece and the OECD.
Austerity measures including cuts in wages and pensions and
higher taxes have weakened domestic demand and driven
unemployment to a record high of nearly 22 percent, fueling
public discontent.
The data released on Tuesday refers to the central
government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and
social security spending and does not coincide with the general
government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of
Greece's fiscal performance.
Greece's primary balance, which excludes debt servicing
costs, remained in deficit mode at 2.36 billion euros in the
five-month period.
The country's budget deficit reached 9.1 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) last year from a shortfall of 10.3
percent in 2010. Athens is targeting a budget gap of 6.7 percent
of gross domestic output this year.
Following is a table with the main items of Greece's central
budget deficit between January and May (in bln eur).
**********************************************************
Jan-May Jan-May Change (%) 5-month
2012 2011 2012 target
Net revenue 19.661 19.031 3.3 20.592
Spending 30.543 29.448 3.7 33.488
Deficit 10.882 10.417 4.5 12.896
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)