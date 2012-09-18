European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
ATHENS, Sept 18 Greece's finance minister forecast on Tuesday a wider-than-expected primary deficit for 2012 due to the deepening recession but said Athens was on course to meet the limits set by international creditors for the budget deficit in nominal terms.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the primary deficit, excluding debt servicing costs, would amount to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, compared with a previous forecast of 1.0 percent.
However, he said in nominal terms the 2012 budget would respect the deficit targets set by its international creditors, despite a multi-year recession which will have seen the economy contract by a quarter of its size by 2014.
"The budget this year will close within the limits set by the troika," he said in a conference speech.
"The recession is great. We are in its fifth year and cumulatively so far, recession was of the order of 20 percent and it is expected to reach 25 percent by 2014," he said.
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.