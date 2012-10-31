* Greek budget projects economy to shrink 4.5 pct in 2013
* Primary surplus seen at 0.4 pct
* Protesters dump ice at parliament, hurl eggs at ministry
By Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Oct 31 The Greek government on Wednesday
predicted worse-than-expected recession in 2013 and downgraded a
rare positive note in its budget, highlighting the toll of
repeated rounds of austerity.
The government more than halved its forecast for a budget
surplus before debt interest payments are taken into account,
dimming one of the few bright spots in a final 2013 budget bill.
Nearly bankrupt and reliant on aid from European partners
and the IMF to survive, the bill showed steadily worsening
economic prospects are wiping out much of the boost from
spending cuts demanded by lenders.
Chaos marked the budget's release as Greece's two biggest
labour unions called a 48-hour anti-austerity strike for Nov.
6-7. The deputy finance minister cancelled a presentation due to
a journalists' strike and Greek bondholders angry at losses they
suffered hurled eggs at the finance ministry's budget division.
The budget showed Greece targeting a primary surplus of 0.4
percent of gross domestic product in 2013, below the previous
target of 1.1 percent. That at least shows the country is on-
track for a primary surplus for the first time since 2002.
Greece now expects the economy to contract 4.5 percent next
year - its sixth year of recession - up from the previous
forecast of 3.8 percent. Five years of recession have already
shrunk the economy by a fifth and left a quarter of Greeks
jobless.
Giada Giani, an analyst with Citigroup in London, said the
189.1 percent debt to GDP ratio for 2013, 10 percentage points
higher than predicted in the draft budget, was a key pointer to
what lies ahead.
"The pressure by the IMF on European policymakers for
another round of debt restructuring, possibly including the
official sector, is likely to increase," Giani said.
"The key question is how to make the Greek debt sustainable
again and it seems there's no way of doing it without doing
another round of restructuring."
DUMPING ICE BEFORE PARLIAMENT
The budget aims to unlock international aid by including a
large chunk of spending cuts and tax measures worth 13.5 billion
euros which Greece has negotiated with lenders, even though its
economy is shrinking fast.
Those measures and a raft of reforms to appease EU and IMF
lenders are required to secure bailout money Athens needs to
avoid running out of cash next month.
Despite public anger at the unpopular spending cuts included
in it, the budget is expected to pass in parliament since all
three parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to back it.
In a sign of the government's fragility, it just scraped
through a parliamentary vote on Wednesday on a measure demanded
by lenders, aiming to scrap the need for the government to own a
minimum stake in some former state companies.
A separate bill with remaining cuts and structural reforms
expected in parliament next week is likely to face a tough ride
after the small Democratic Left party in the fragile coalition
said it would vote against labour reforms.
The party is under pressure from voters seething at the new
round of austerity, which has triggered violent protests and
paralysing strikes in recent weeks.
Dozens of bondholders angry at financial losses blocked the
entrance to a government office where budget numbers were being
released to journalists. Tensions rose briefly when some threw
eggs at the building which was guarded by riot police.
In another protest, dozens of demonstrators travelled from
northern Greece and unloaded bags of ice outside parliament in a
symbolic protest against rising heating oil prices.
"We are faced with a hostile government which is making it
very difficult for us to survive," said Constantinos
Lithokoidis, an accountant from the border town of Florina,
where temperatures hit minus 28 degrees Celsius in winter.
"Many families will not be able to afford heating, many
schools will not be able to open this winter. Things will be
very difficult. It's very hard to think that you might not be
able to keep your children warm."