* Jan-July central govt deficit widens 25 pct y/y- finmin
* Net budget revenues down 6.4 pct y/y
* Govt attributes revenue drop to recession
* Primary spending up 4.7 pct y/y
ATHENS, Aug 10 A deeper-than-expected recession
caused Greece's central government deficit to widen by a quarter
in the first seven months of the year, the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
But the deficit was less than a new, revised target under
the country's 2011-2015 fiscal plan, the finance ministry said.
In the January-July period, the central government budget
gap widened by 25 percent to 15.51 billion euros. But it stood
below a revised, interim target of 16.48 billion euros for the
period.
The ministry did not say what the previous target was.
Budget slippages amid the recession prompted the government
to pass even harsher austerity measures in June in a bid to
qualify for further EU/IMF rescue payments.
"The current revenue shortfall is expected to be tackled
during the next months, based on the anticipated performance of
tax regulations included in the ... medium-term financial
strategy 2011-2015," the ministry said.
The ministry attributed the revenue shortfall to a more
severe economic slump than had been forecast. The recession also
caused spending on social security payments to rise more than
anticipated, it added.
The Greek economy contracted at an annual pace of 5.5
percent in the first quarter, hurt by austerity. Second quarter
figures are due on Friday.
In January-July, net budget revenues dropped 6.4 percent
year-on-year to 26.85 billion euros. Primary spending, excluding
interest payments on the country's debt, increased by 4.7
percent to 30.13 billion euros.
In order to curb outlays, the government kept sharply
cutting public investment, down 38 percent year-on-year.
Greece has maintained unchanged its central government
deficit target for the full year, at 19.8 billion euros. But the
mix between revenues and spending has changed.
The net revenue target for the full year was lowered by 2.7
percent to 54.04 billion euros. The full-year target for primary
spending was also lowered, by 1.2 percent to 52 billion euros.
The budget data refer to the state budget deficit which
excludes local authorities and social security spending and does
not coincide with the general government shortfall -- the
benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's fiscal progress.
