ATHENS Oct 6 Greece will report a primary
budget surplus of 2 percent of national output this year,
beating the 1.5 percent of GDP target set in its EU/IMF bailout,
the government's draft 2015 budget projected on Monday.
Athens also predicted its economy would exit a six-year
recession and grow 0.6 percent this year, in line with previous
forecasts.
Athens is hoping it can exit its 240-billion-euro bailout
package at the end of the year, over a year ahead of its
scheduled end in early 2016, in a bid to rally austerity-weary
Greeks and secure the fragile coalition government's survival.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)