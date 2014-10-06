ATHENS, Oct 6 Greece will issue more bonds next year as it posts a second year of growth, the government forecast in its draft 2015 budget. The following are the Greek government's key targets and projections. The budget draft did not include a projection on privatisation proceeds next year. ************************************************************ 2014 2015 GDP GROWTH (%) 0.6 2.9 GDP (bln eur) 182.2 188.3 DEFICIT (% of GDP) 0.8 0.2 INFLATION (EU-HARMONISED) -0.8 +0.3 PRIMARY BUDGET SURPLUS (% of GDP) 2.0 2.9 UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 24.5 22.5 GENERAL GOVT PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 174.8 167.9 (bln eur) 318.6 316.1 INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 3.1 3.1 (bln eur) 5.7 5.9 ---------------------------------------------------- Source: Finance Ministry (Reporting by Athens Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)