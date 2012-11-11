ATHENS Nov 12 Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, a crucial requirement for Athens to revive its stalled international bailout programme and avoid insolvency.

Deputies allied to the three-party government approved the budget with a comfortable majority of parliament's 300 seats.

It followed a much narrower margin in a vote last week for a package of austerity and labour reforms also required for Greece to receive more aid.