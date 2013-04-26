ATHENS, April 26 Greek telecoms firm said on Friday it agreed to sell its Bulgarian unit Globul to Norway's Telenor for a total 717 million euros ($934 million) to reduce its debt.

Globul is Bulgaria's second-biggest mobile telephony operator. The purchase price will be adjusted depending on Globul's net debt and changes in working capital on the day the transaction is completed, OTE said in a bourse filing.

($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jane Merriman)