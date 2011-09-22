* Athens jeweller says govt "pushes us further to ground"
* Tens of thousands of small businesses close due to crisis
* Defining winter for many outlets
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Sept 22 His gaze fixed on the ground, an
Athens jeweller harks back to the good old days, when the city
flourished and people always wanted his handbeaten gold rings
and ornate necklaces.
"Today no one came," said Themis Lizardos, 44. "This is true
every day." Another shop in the now partly derelict building has
been boarded shut.
Generations of merchants set up successful businesses in the
"commercial triangle" of Athens, a stone's throw from the
central Syntagma Square where bloody anti-austerity protests
erupted just over two months ago.
Now the mood among shopkeepers in the once vibrant area,
enclosed by the capital's three main squares, is sombre.
Tens of thousands of small businesses, which make up a big
chunk of the Greek economy, have closed since the government
secured a 110 billion euro ($150 billion) bailout package from
international lenders in exchange for promises of painful
austerity measures.
"There is no helping hand (from the government), there is
only one hand, the one that presses on our heads and pushes us
further to the ground," Lizardos said.
The walls of his shop are full of photographs from a time
when staff worked into the night to keep up with demand for gold
jewellery from Greeks, who have treasured it as part of their
culture for centuries.
A gracious thank-you note accompanies one of worldwide
Orthodox church leader Patriarch Bartholomew, an intricate gold
pendant around his neck.
Today the workshop is run by four people, including
Lizardos' cousin and uncle, who together with his father opened
the business five decades ago.
Since then the shop has been the family's only source of
income and the prospect of having to shut it down due to fallout
from the Greek debt crisis keeps Lizardos awake at night.
"WHAT WILL I DO?"
Rising gold prices and high taxes have made it too expensive
to run the workshop and he cannot afford to buy stock to keep
the business running.
"If I close down my businesses what will I do now, at 44?"
said Lizardos, echoing the plight of many small business owners
throughout Greece.
His wife is half-American and the family is considering
moving to the United States where he believes his teenage
daughters will have a better future.
"When I got married I stayed for this reason, not to abandon
what my father worked for all those years," he said.
"Our customers are not strangers, they are people you see in
the market every day. The civil servant, the grocer, the
electrician," Lizardos said.
"Some of them are priests, but even they have stopped
buying. They don't want to provoke people by appearing to be
extravagant," he told Reuters.
Violent street protests against tax rises and salary cuts
have driven many Athenians from the city centre. A police bus is
permanently on standby on the corner of Lizardos's street.
The austerity and the protests have cast a shadow over small
businesses in the city with demonstrations alone costing them
about four working hours a day, trade bodies said.
In the Athens area, more than 20 percent of shops have
closed since 2010, according to the ESEE retail federation.
SHOPS FACE SHUTTERED WINTER
Closing down or declaring bankruptcy is not easy, so many
businesses simply pull down their shutters and debts start to
pile up, according to ESEE.
"It will be a defining winter for small businesses. Many
will not make it into the next year," said ESEE chairman
Vassilis Korkidis, estimating by the end of 2011, they will be
closing down at a rate of one in three, from one in four now.
Business owners in the area have started staffing their
shops themselves, often with the help of their spouse or
children. Usually employing fewer than 10 people, most of the
country's small businesses are family owned.
"How can you fire your brother, your cousin, your family?"
said 53-year-old Nikos Apostolakis, who runs a textile shop
opened by his father in the 1970s on the same street as
Lizardos. "Even if I cut their wages to half it wouldn't help."
More than 68,000 small businesses have shut down so far this
year, according to ESEE. It expects about 53,000 to close down
in the next six months.
"The latest measures have created an atmosphere of fear,
that tomorrow people will not have enough money to eat," said
Korkidis. "They should impose taxes that businesses will be able
to cope with in the current climate."
Greece adopted yet more austerity measures on Wednesday to
secure a bailout installment crucial to avoid running out of
money next month.
"Regardless of what happens with the latest aid tranche
there is going to be a lot of concern amongst households and
businesses that in three months time there may need to be a new
barrage of fiscal measures," said Ben May, a London-based
analyst at Capital Economics.
Against the backdrop of a contracting economy, people are
less inclined to buy to stimulate the economy and there will
also be a reluctance to invest, he said.
Lizardos is worried Greece will lose a crucial
part of the economy and will become a nation of big
corporations. "Slowly we are all going to close down and we will
work in factories for the big guys, for a 500 euro (monthly)
salary," he said.
"Inside me I want to believe that maybe something will
change, maybe a miracle will happen, but I don't really believe
it," Lizardos said. "I don't believe it. I wish for it, though."
($1 = 0.730 euros)
(Editing by Peter Millership)