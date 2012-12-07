ATHENS Dec 7 Greece aims to shield its banks
from possible lawsuits linked to a crucial buyback of sovereign
bonds and has no plans to extend the acceptance deadline for the
scheme beyond Friday, a senior finance ministry official said.
A successful buyback is central to Greece's efforts to slash
its debt. Greek banks will hold board meetings on Friday to
decide whether they will join in and must declare their interest
by 1700 GMT.
Greek lenders' participation is key for the success of the
plan, under which Athens aims to spend 10 billion euros of
borrowed money to buy back bonds far below their nominal value,
cutting its debt by a net 20 billion euros.
Newspaper Kathimerini said there was a possibility the
government would extend the deadline to early next week.
But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
played down the report.
"The process will close today and there is no need for an
extension," he said.
The government would provide legal cover to protect the
management of banks choosing to participate in the plan from
possible lawsuits from shareholders who may suffer losses, the
official said, without giving details.
Greek lenders hold an estimated 17 billion euros of bonds
out of the 63 billion eligible for the buyback. They are
expected to participate because they depend on the bailout funds
Athens stands to receive once the buyback is completed.