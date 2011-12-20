ATHENS, Dec 20 The Bank of Greece
released the following data on Tuesday on the
country's current account balance in October.
Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 33.2 percent to
1.503 billion euros ($1.96 trillion)
**********************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010
October -1.503 -2.252
September -1.097 -1.251
August -0.145 -0.199
July -0.902 -1.470
June -1.583 -1.841
May -1.998 0.308
Year-to-October -16.500 -18.700
----------------------------------------------
source:Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and James Mackenzie)