(Adds tourism figures, details)

ATHENS Oct 20 Greece's current account deficit shrank 27 percent year-on-year in August, helped by a rise in tourism receipts, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The deficit narrowed to 0.145 billion euros ($0.20 billion) from 0.199 billion euros in August last year, the Bank of Greece said.

Travel spending by non-residents grew 6.5 percent, helping reduce the current account gap.

Tourism is a key service sector in Greece's 230-billion-euro economy as it accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP). In the first eight months of the year, tourism receipts rose an annual 10 percent to 7.72 billion euros.

A key macroeconomic imbalance reflecting eroded economic competitiveness, Greece's current account deficit narrowed slightly to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009.

In the first eight months of 2011, the gap narrowed by 1.25 billion euros or 8.3 percent year-on-year to 13.918 billion, central bank data showed. **************************************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010

August -0.145 -0.199

July -0.902 -1.470

June -1.583 -1.841

May -1.998 0.308

April -2.309 -2.898

Year-to-August -13.919 -15.171

----------------------------------------------

DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) Aug 2011 Aug 2010

Trade balance -2.170 -2.029

Exports 1.835 1.358

Imports 4.004 3.388

Services balance 2.807 2.561

Income balance -0.628 -0.572

----------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)