ATHENS Oct 20 Greece's current account deficit
shrank 27 percent year-on-year in August, helped by a rise in
tourism receipts, the country's central bank said on Thursday.
The deficit narrowed to 0.145 billion euros ($0.20 billion)
from 0.199 billion euros in August last year, the Bank of Greece
said.
Travel spending by non-residents grew 6.5 percent, helping
reduce the current account gap.
Tourism is a key service sector in Greece's 230-billion-euro
economy as it accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic
product (GDP). In the first eight months of the year, tourism
receipts rose an annual 10 percent to 7.72 billion euros.
A key macroeconomic imbalance reflecting eroded economic
competitiveness, Greece's current account deficit narrowed
slightly to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009.
In the first eight months of 2011, the gap narrowed by 1.25
billion euros or 8.3 percent year-on-year to 13.918 billion,
central bank data showed.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010
August -0.145 -0.199
July -0.902 -1.470
June -1.583 -1.841
May -1.998 0.308
April -2.309 -2.898
Year-to-August -13.919 -15.171
----------------------------------------------
DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) Aug 2011 Aug 2010
Trade balance -2.170 -2.029
Exports 1.835 1.358
Imports 4.004 3.388
Services balance 2.807 2.561
Income balance -0.628 -0.572
----------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
