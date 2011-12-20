ATHENS, Dec 20 Greece's current account deficit shrank 33.2 percent in October from the same month last year, helped by a rise in tourism receipts, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The deficit, which has been a key macroeconomic imbalance reflecting eroded economic competitiveness, fell to 1.503 billion euros in October from 2.252 billion in the same month last year, Bank of Greece data showed.

Tourism receipts from non-residents rose 15 percent in the same month. The key sector accounts for about a fifth of Greece's ailing 220 billion euro economy. In the first nine months of the year, travel spending in the Mediterranean country by non-residents rose an annual 10 percent to 10.167 billion euros.

"The deficit is shrinking at a faster pace helped by a widening surplus in the services balance, while tourism receipts continue to show a double-digit rise," said Nikos Magginas, an economist at National Bank, adding he expected the deficit to narrow to 9.2-9.5 percent of GDP in 2011.

Greece's current account deficit narrowed slightly to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009. **********************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010

October -1.503 -2.252

September -1.097 -1.251

August -0.145 -0.199

July -0.902 -1.470

June -1.583 -1.841

May -1.998 0.308

Year-to-October -16.519 -18.700

----------------------------------------------

DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) Oct 2011 Oct 2010

Trade balance -2.096 -2.210

Exports 1.791 1.511

Imports 3.887 3.721

Services balance 1.361 1.000

Income balance -0.598 -0.615

----------------------------------------------

source:Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Daphne Papadopoulou)