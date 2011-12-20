ATHENS, Dec 20 Greece's current account
deficit shrank 33.2 percent in October from the same month last
year, helped by a rise in tourism receipts, the country's
central bank said on Tuesday.
The deficit, which has been a key macroeconomic imbalance
reflecting eroded economic competitiveness, fell to 1.503
billion euros in October from 2.252 billion in the same month
last year, Bank of Greece data showed.
Tourism receipts from non-residents rose 15 percent in the
same month. The key sector accounts for about a fifth of
Greece's ailing 220 billion euro economy. In the first nine
months of the year, travel spending in the Mediterranean country
by non-residents rose an annual 10 percent to 10.167 billion
euros.
"The deficit is shrinking at a faster pace helped by a
widening surplus in the services balance, while tourism receipts
continue to show a double-digit rise," said Nikos Magginas, an
economist at National Bank, adding he expected the deficit to
narrow to 9.2-9.5 percent of GDP in 2011.
Greece's current account deficit narrowed slightly to 10.5
percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009.
**********************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010
October -1.503 -2.252
September -1.097 -1.251
August -0.145 -0.199
July -0.902 -1.470
June -1.583 -1.841
May -1.998 0.308
Year-to-October -16.519 -18.700
----------------------------------------------
DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) Oct 2011 Oct 2010
Trade balance -2.096 -2.210
Exports 1.791 1.511
Imports 3.887 3.721
Services balance 1.361 1.000
Income balance -0.598 -0.615
----------------------------------------------
source:Bank of Greece
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Daphne Papadopoulou)