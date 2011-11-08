ATHENS Nov 8 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Tuesday asked his cabinet to prepare their resignations, the country's state news agency said.

"Prime Minister George Papandreou has asked the members of the cabinet to have their resignations ready," the Athens News Agency said without citing sources.

The socialist cabinet is due to step down and make way for a coalition of national unity under a deal sealed by the governing and opposition parties on Sunday. However, the new prime minister has yet to be named and when the new cabinet will be formed remains unclear. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris)