ATHENS Nov 7 The Greek cabinet will convene on Tuesday, a government spokesman said, without elaborating on what would be discussed.

The emergency meeting will be held at 1000 GMT.

Greece's main parties have been in talks over who to appoint as prime minister to lead a coalition agreed late on Sunday, after European leaders piled pressure on Greece to resolve a politcal stalemate and push through a 130 billion euro bailout.

