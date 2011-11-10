BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
ATHENS Nov 10 A new Greek government will be sworn in at 1200 GMT on Friday, a presidency official said on Thursday.
Former European Central Bank vice president Lucas Papademos, who arrived at the presidential palace on Thursday for talks with political leaders, is expected to head the coalition, sources have said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"