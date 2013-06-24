BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
ATHENS, June 24 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, two days after the smallest party in his ruling coalition quit the government in protest at the abrupt closure of the country's state broadcaster.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras kept his job in the cabinet reshuffle which was announced by government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou.
The head of the Socialist PASOK party Evangelos Venizelos, Samaras's only partner in the two-party coalition, assumed the posts of deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Outgoing foreign minister Dimitris Avramopoulos moved to the Ministry of Defence.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes