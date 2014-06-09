ATHENS, June 9 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras appointed economist Gikas Hardouvelis as finance
minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, replacing Yannis
Stournaras who has led Greece's negotiations with its EU/IMF
lenders and its return to financial markets this year.
The reshuffle comes after Samaras's co-ruling New Democracy
party lost the European Union election in Greece to the radical
leftist opposition Syriza and is aimed at showing Greeks the
government has heeded their call for change.
Stournaras, a widely respected economist, is expected to go
to the Bank of Greece, where Governor George Provopoulos's term
expires on June 21.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)